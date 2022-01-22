Bradley-Bourbonnais pushes over Canton 58-41

Playing with a winning hand, Bradley-Bourbonnais trumped Canton 58-41 at Bradley-Bourbonnais High on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Boilermakers made the first move by forging an 18-5 margin over the Little Giants after the first quarter.
The Boilermakers' offense breathed fire to a 33-7 lead over the Little Giants at the intermission.
The Boilermakers' domination showed as they carried a 49-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.