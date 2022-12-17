 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Breese Mater Dei dismantles Monticello 56-35

Breese Mater Dei didn't tinker with Monticello, scoring a 56-35 result in the win column on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Breese Mater Dei a 16-7 lead over Monticello.

The Knights fought to a 28-18 halftime margin at the Sages' expense.

Breese Mater Dei jumped to a 38-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-11 advantage in the frame.

Recently on December 10, Monticello squared off with Maroa-Forsyth in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

