Breese Mater Dei dismantles Monticello 56-35

Breese Mater Dei didn't tinker with Monticello, scoring a 56-35 result in the win column on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Breese Mater Dei a 16-7 lead over Monticello.

The Knights fought to a 28-18 halftime margin at the Sages' expense.

Breese Mater Dei jumped to a 38-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-11 advantage in the frame.