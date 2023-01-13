Broadlands Heritage engulfs Farmer City Blue Ridge in point barrage 68-36

Impressive was a ready adjective for Broadlands Heritage's 68-36 throttling of Farmer City Blue Ridge during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Farmer City Blue Ridge and Broadlands Heritage played in a 57-49 game on January 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Peoria Heights and Broadlands Heritage took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on January 6 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For more, click here.
