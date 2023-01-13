 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broadlands Heritage rains down on Waukegan Lake County Baptist 66-21

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Broadlands Heritage's performance in a 66-21 destruction of Waukegan Lake County Baptist in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

Recently on January 6, Broadlands Heritage squared off with Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

