Buffalo Tri-City rains down on Mt. Olive 72-35

Buffalo Tri-City handled Mt. Olive 72-35 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.
Last season, Mt Olive and Buffalo Tri-City squared off with January 25, 2022 at Mt Olive High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 17, Buffalo Tri-City squared off with New Berlin in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.