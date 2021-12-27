Camp Point Central collects victory over Canton 65-52

No quarter was granted as Camp Point Central blunted Canton's plans 65-52 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Panthers opened with a 16-12 advantage over the Little Giants through the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 26-25 intermission margin at the Little Giants' expense.

Camp Point Central's position showed as it carried a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

