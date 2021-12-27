Camp Point Central collects victory over Canton 65-52

No quarter was granted as Camp Point Central blunted Canton's plans 65-52 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Panthers opened with a 16-12 advantage over the Little Giants through the first quarter.
The Panthers kept a 26-25 intermission margin at the Little Giants' expense.
Camp Point Central's position showed as it carried a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 20 , Canton squared up on East Peoria in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.