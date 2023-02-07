Canton eventually plied victory away from Havana 59-56 on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Canton and Havana squared off with February 8, 2022 at Canton High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 31, Havana faced off against Peoria Heights . For more, click here. Canton took on Dunlap on February 1 at Canton High School. For results, click here.
