Canton clips Lewistown in tight tilt 43-36

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Canton wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 43-36 over Lewistown in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
In recent action on December 16, Canton faced off against Dunlap and Lewistown took on Athens on December 21 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap
