Canton survives taut tilt with Macomb 51-43

Canton poked just enough holes in Macomb's defense to garner a taut 51-43 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 9.
The Little Giants broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead over the Bombers.
The Little Giants got the better of the final-quarter scoring 18-13 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on February 4, Canton faced off against East Peoria and Macomb took on Havana on January 31 at Macomb High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.