 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Carlinville pockets slim win over Springfield Lutheran 66-65

  • 0

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Carlinville defeated Springfield Lutheran 66-65 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Carlinville and Springfield Lutheran played in a 50-21 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 19, Carlinville faced off against Gillespie and Springfield Lutheran took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 17 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News