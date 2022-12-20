Carlinville wins tense tussle with Pawnee 40-39

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Carlinville chalked up in tripping Pawnee 40-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Carlinville and Pawnee played in a 41-14 game on December 21, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on December 10, Pawnee squared off with Mt Olive in a basketball game. For more, click here.
