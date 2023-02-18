Carlyle showed no mercy to Edinburg, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 62-30 victory at Carlyle High on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Edinburg faced off against Buffalo Tri-City. For more, click here.

