Carrollton imposes its will on Waverly South County 57-37

Carrollton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Waverly South County 57-37 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 3.
Last season, Waverly South County and Carrollton squared off with December 27, 2021 at Carrollton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Carrollton faced off against Athens and Waverly South County took on Auburn on December 28 at Waverly South County High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.