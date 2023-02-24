A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Casey-Westfield defeated Macon Meridian 52-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

Casey-Westfield moved in front of Macon Meridian 17-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 28-27 at intermission over the Warriors.

Casey-Westfield broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-38 lead over Macon Meridian.

The Hawks closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Macon Meridian and Casey-Westfield faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Macon Meridian High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Casey-Westfield faced off against Moweaqua Central A&M . For a full recap, click here. Macon Meridian took on Toledo Cumberland on Feb. 18 at Toledo Cumberland High School. Click here for a recap.