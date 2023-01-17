Catlin Salt Fork barely beats Westville 42-41

With little to no wiggle room, Catlin Salt Fork nosed past Westville 42-41 at Catlin Salt Fork High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Catlin Salt Fork and Westville played in a 58-40 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Cissna Park and Westville took on Marshall on January 7 at Marshall High School. For a full recap, click here.
