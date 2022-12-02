 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catlin Salt Fork casts spell on Tuscola 44-40

Catlin Salt Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-40 victory over Tuscola in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Catlin Salt Fork opened with a 14-8 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter.

The Storm registered a 22-13 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Tuscola tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 32-28 in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

