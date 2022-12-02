Catlin Salt Fork casts spell on Tuscola 44-40

Catlin Salt Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-40 victory over Tuscola in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Catlin Salt Fork opened with a 14-8 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter.
The Storm registered a 22-13 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
Tuscola tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 32-28 in the third quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.