Catlin Salt Fork ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Fithian Oakwood 63-42 on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Fithian Oakwood squared off with February 8, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 28, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Fisher. For more, click here.