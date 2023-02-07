Catlin Salt Fork ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Fithian Oakwood 63-42 on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Fithian Oakwood squared off with February 8, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 28, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Fisher. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.