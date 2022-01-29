Catlin Salt Fork darts by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in easy victory 64-37

Catlin Salt Fork painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense for a 64-37 win in Illinois boys basketball action on January 29.
In recent action on January 22, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Tremont on January 15 at Tremont High School. For a full recap, click here.
