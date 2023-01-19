Catlin Salt Fork drums Fithian Oakwood with resounding beat 57-24

Fithian Oakwood got no credit and no consideration from Catlin Salt Fork, which slammed the door 57-24 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 19.
Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Fithian Oakwood faced off on February 8, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Armstrong and Fithian Oakwood took on Chrisman on January 6 at Chrisman High School. For results, click here.
