Catlin Salt Fork earns solid win over Hoopeston Area 50-36

Catlin Salt Fork notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Hoopeston Area 50-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Cissna Park and Hoopeston Area took on Fithian Oakwood on January 4 at Hoopeston Area High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
