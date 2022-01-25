Catlin Salt Fork earns solid win over Westville 58-40

Saddled up and ready to go, Catlin Salt Fork spurred past Westville 58-40 at Catlin Salt Fork High on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Bismarck-Henning and Westville took on Fithian Oakwood on January 18 at Fithian Oakwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
