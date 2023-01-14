Catlin Salt Fork manhandles Armstrong 59-37

Catlin Salt Fork rolled past Armstrong for a comfortable 59-37 victory on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Armstrong faced off on January 15, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 6, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.