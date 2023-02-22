Catlin Salt Fork showed no mercy to Danville Schlarman, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 52-29 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 22.

The first quarter gave Catlin Salt Fork a 10-6 lead over Danville Schlarman.

The Storm's shooting darted in front for a 20-16 lead over the Hilltoppers at the intermission.

Catlin Salt Fork darted to a 37-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Storm added to their advantage with a 15-5 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Danville Schlarman squared off with Feb. 15, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Urbana University . For a full recap, click here. Danville Schlarman took on Armstrong on Feb. 18 at Armstrong Township High School. Click here for a recap.