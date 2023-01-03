Catlin Salt Fork outlasts Milford in topsy-turvy battle 53-43

No quarter was granted as Catlin Salt Fork blunted Milford's plans 53-43 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 3.
In recent action on December 29, Milford faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork took on Bismarck-Henning on December 29 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
