Catlin Salt Fork overwhelms Armstrong 67-45

Catlin Salt Fork earned a convincing 67-45 win over Armstrong on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Armstrong faced off on January 15, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 6, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Champaign Judah Christian in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
