Catlin Salt Fork overwhelms Cissna Park 54-30

Catlin Salt Fork delivered all the smoke to disorient Cissna Park and flew away with a 54-30 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Catlin Salt Fork and Cissna Park played in a 56-51 game on January 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 3, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Milford in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
