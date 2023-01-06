Catlin Salt Fork overwhelms Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50-28

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Catlin Salt Fork turned out the lights on Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50-28 in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.