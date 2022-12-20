Catlin Salt Fork shuts off the power on Chrisman 61-37

Catlin Salt Fork rolled past Chrisman for a comfortable 61-37 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 20.
Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Chrisman faced off on December 21, 2021 at Chrisman High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Armstrong and Chrisman took on Champaign St. Thomas More on December 10 at Chrisman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.