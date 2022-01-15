 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catlin Salt Fork tackles Armstrong-Potomac 49-13

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Catlin Salt Fork broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 49-13 explosion on Armstrong-Potomac in Illinois boys basketball action on January 15.

Recently on January 5 , Armstrong-Potomac squared up on Milford in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

