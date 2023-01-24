Catlin Salt Fork wins tense tussle with Westville 58-54

Yes, Catlin Salt Fork looked relaxed while edging Westville, but no autographs please after its 58-54 victory at Westville High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Westville squared off with January 25, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Westville and Catlin Salt Fork took on Fithian Oakwood on January 19 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.