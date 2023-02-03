No quarter was granted as Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop blunted Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's plans 68-55 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
