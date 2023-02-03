No quarter was granted as Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop blunted Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's plans 68-55 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with February 10, 2022 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop last season. For results, click here.

Recently on January 24, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop squared off with Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.