Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop grabbed a 61-47 victory at the expense of Villa Grove on Feb. 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Villa Grove faced off against Argenta-Oreana . For more, click here. Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on Feb. 3 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
