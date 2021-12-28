Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop smashes through Hoopeston Area 64-42

Yes, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop looked superb in beating Hoopeston Area, but no autographs please after its 64-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
In recent action on December 18, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Hoopeston Area took on Westville on December 14 at Hoopeston Area High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
