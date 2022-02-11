Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop soars over Farmer City Blue Ridge 60-18

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop handled Farmer City Blue Ridge 60-18 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on February 1, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Toledo Cumberland on February 1 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For a full recap, click here.
