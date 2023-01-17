Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop squeaks past Arcola in tight tilt 43-39

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 43-39 over Arcola at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Arcola and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off on January 25, 2022 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Sullivan and Arcola took on Villa Grove on January 10 at Villa Grove High School. Click here for a recap.

