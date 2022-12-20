Cerro Gordo flies high over Fisher 63-32

Cerro Gordo raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-32 win over Fisher on December 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Cerro Gordo and Fisher faced off on December 21, 2021 at Fisher High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 16, Fisher squared off with Tremont in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.