 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Cerro Gordo flies high over Fisher 63-32

  • 0

Cerro Gordo raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-32 win over Fisher on December 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Cerro Gordo and Fisher faced off on December 21, 2021 at Fisher High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 16, Fisher squared off with Tremont in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News