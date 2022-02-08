Champaign Centennial cancels check from Champaign Central 52-37

Champaign Centennial trucked Champaign Central on the road to a 52-37 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 29, Champaign Centennial faced off against Maple Park Kaneland and Champaign Central took on Chatham Glenwood on January 29 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
