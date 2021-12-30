Champaign Centennial earns narrow win over Dixon 68-60

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Champaign Centennial didn't mind, dispatching Dixon 68-60 in Illinois boys basketball on December 30.
Recently on December 18 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Dixon moved ahead of Champaign Centennial 47-44 to start the fourth quarter.
Champaign Centennial got the better of the final-quarter scoring 24-13 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.