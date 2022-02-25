 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Champaign Centennial hustles by Morton in victory 43-29

Champaign Centennial dumped Morton 43-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Morton, who began with an 8-5 edge over Champaign Centennial through the end of the first quarter.

Champaign Centennial opened a small 19-11 gap over Morton at halftime.

The Chargers and the Potters were engaged in a meager affair at 29-16 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on February 15 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Peoria in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

