Champaign Centennial hustles by Morton in victory 43-29

Champaign Centennial dumped Morton 43-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Morton, who began with an 8-5 edge over Champaign Centennial through the end of the first quarter.
Champaign Centennial opened a small 19-11 gap over Morton at halftime.
The Chargers and the Potters were engaged in a meager affair at 29-16 as the fourth quarter started.
Recently on February 15 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Peoria in a basketball game . For more, click here.
