Champaign Centennial knocks off Urbana 69-64

A sigh of relief filled the air in Champaign Centennial's locker room after Friday's 69-64 win against Urbana in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

The Tigers started on steady ground by forging a 20-17 lead over the Chargers at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 35-34 at half over the Chargers.

The Chargers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-47 lead over the Tigers.

The Chargers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-17 stretch over the final quarter.

