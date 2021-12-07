Champaign Centennial outduels Urbana in spellbinding overtime affair 60-54

Bonus basketball saw Champaign Centennial use the extra time to top Urbana 60-54 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Chargers made the first move by forging a 14-12 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.
The Chargers' offense jumped to a 25-23 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
The Chargers took control in the third quarter with a 41-34 advantage over the Tigers.
Urbana rallied in the first overtime period, but Champaign Centennial skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
