Champaign Centennial posts win at Champaign Central's expense 53-39

No quarter was granted as Champaign Centennial blunted Champaign Central's plans 53-39 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 14.
In recent action on February 8, Champaign Centennial faced off against Champaign Central and Champaign Centennial took on Champaign Central on February 8 at Champaign Centennial High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
