Champaign Centennial pushes over Maple Park Kaneland 56-46

Playing with a winning hand, Champaign Centennial trumped Maple Park Kaneland 56-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Knights moved ahead of the Chargers 41-39 to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Champaign Centennial added to its advantage with a 17-5 margin in the closing period.

