Champaign Centennial pushes over Maple Park Kaneland 56-46

Playing with a winning hand, Champaign Centennial trumped Maple Park Kaneland 56-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 14 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Bloomington in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Knights moved ahead of the Chargers 41-39 to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Champaign Centennial added to its advantage with a 17-5 margin in the closing period.
