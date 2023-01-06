Champaign Centennial squeezes past Danville 50-43

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Champaign Centennial nabbed it to nudge past Danville 50-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.

Danville started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Champaign Centennial at the end of the first quarter.

The Chargers kept a 21-18 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.

Champaign Centennial moved to a 35-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings enjoyed a 17-15 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.