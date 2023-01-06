Champaign Centennial squeezes past Danville 50-43

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Champaign Centennial nabbed it to nudge past Danville 50-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.
Danville started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Champaign Centennial at the end of the first quarter.
The Chargers kept a 21-18 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.
Champaign Centennial moved to a 35-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Vikings enjoyed a 17-15 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
In recent action on December 30, Champaign Centennial faced off against Chicago Brooks and Danville took on Warren on December 29 at Warren High School. For results, click here.
