Champaign Central clips Bloomington in tight victory 63-58

Champaign Central edged Bloomington in a close 63-58 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.

Bloomington got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning an 18-16 margin over Champaign Central at intermission.

The Purple Raiders enjoyed a 45-38 lead over the Maroons to start the fourth quarter.

Champaign Central's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 25-13 points differential.

