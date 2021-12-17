Champaign Central clips Bloomington in tight victory 63-58

Champaign Central edged Bloomington in a close 63-58 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.
Recently on December 10 , Champaign Central squared up on Danville in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Bloomington got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning an 18-16 margin over Champaign Central at intermission.
The Purple Raiders enjoyed a 45-38 lead over the Maroons to start the fourth quarter.
Champaign Central's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 25-13 points differential.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.