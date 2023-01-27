Champaign Central comes up short in matchup with Bloomington 69-56

Bloomington dumped Champaign Central 69-56 at Bloomington High on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Champaign Central and Bloomington played in a 63-58 game on December 17, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Bloomington faced off against Danville and Champaign Central took on Madison on January 21 at Madison High School. For results, click here.
