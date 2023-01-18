Champaign Central comes up short in matchup with Mt. Vernon 51-41

Mt. Vernon charged Champaign Central and collected a 51-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 19-19 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Mt. Vernon darted ahead over Champaign Central when the final quarter began 34-24.
The Rams and the Maroons each scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 14, Champaign Central faced off against Quincy Notre Dame. For results, click here.
