Champaign Central escapes close call with Chatham Glenwood 50-49

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Champaign Central had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chatham Glenwood 50-49 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Champaign Central squared off with January 29, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Champaign Central faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Chatham Glenwood took on Highland on December 17 at Highland High School. Click here for a recap
