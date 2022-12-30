 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Champaign Central nips St. Louis KIPP STL in taut scare 51-43

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Champaign Central nabbed it to nudge past St. Louis KIPP STL 51-43 for a Missouri boys basketball victory on December 30.

Recently on December 20, Champaign Central squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

