Champaign Central tops Urbana 71-60

Champaign Central called "game" in the waning moments of a 71-60 defeat of Urbana in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Urbana and Champaign Central squared off with February 19, 2022 at Champaign Central High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Champaign Central faced off against Pekin and Urbana took on Moline on December 3 at Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.